Volunteers Needed to Ensure the Ladies Club Day and The Big Jubilee Lunch Events Run Smoothly and Safely

Published: 27th May 2022 17:14

Volunteer stewards are needed to ensure these fantastic Neston events are safe for everyone

Neston Community Youth Centre is appealing for volunteers to steward the Neston events programme, that is now back in full swing for the first time since 2019.

Since the last time NCYC supported regular events, thery have lost some of their amazing volunteer stewards.

NCYC SAY: "We need volunteer stewards to ensure we can make our events safe for everyone.

"Ladies Day and the Jubilee Big Lunch are first on the list and with it being a Bank Holiday, we are expecting large numbers of visitors.



"We will be holding briefing sessions for everyone involved and we will provide all of the equipment you need and of course food and drink. If you can help, please sign up..."

