Nellie Eynon, Queen of Hartford Hey Residential Home, Receives her Third Telegram from The Queen

Published: 28th May 2022 15:26

Nellie celebrated turning 106 years young, on Monday 23rd May, and received her third telegram from the Queen herself.

Ellen Eynon, better known as Nellie, is known by residents at Hartford Hey as ‘The Queen', a title that always makes her laugh.

Denise Carmichael, Registered Manager at Hartford Hey, refers to Nellie as a dear resident who has lived at Hartford Hey for the past ten years.

Denise says: "She truly is a remarkable lady who always remains cheerful and loves banter with all she meets. She has a fantastic sense of humour."

Nellie's secret to longevity is don't smoke, don't drink and don't be miserable!

She celebrated her previous two birthdays during the lockdown periods and thankfully this year she was able to receive visits from all of her family.

Her son David and daughter-in-law Megan have two daughters, and Nellie also has six great-grandchildren, who are all so incredibly proud of her.

Denise affirms: "Nellie is truly loved by all of her family and all members of staff and residents at Hartford Hey. Congratulations Nellie we all love you dearly."

