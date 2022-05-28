  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Just to say how consistently good AMA is. This week is just chocker block of news items guaranteed to cater for all interests. Neston & area is very fortunate to have such an excellent e-news websit..." more
- Lynne V
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Nellie Eynon, Queen of Hartford Hey Residential Home, Receives her Third Telegram from The Queen

Published: 28th May 2022 15:26

Nellie celebrated turning 106 years young, on Monday 23rd May, and received her third telegram from the Queen herself. 

Ellen Eynon, better known as Nellie, is known by residents at Hartford Hey as ‘The Queen', a title that always makes her laugh.

Nellie Eynon, Queen of Hartford Hey Residential Home, Receives her Third Telegram from The Queen

Denise Carmichael, Registered Manager at Hartford Hey, refers to Nellie as a dear resident who has lived at Hartford Hey for the past ten years.

Denise says: "She truly is a remarkable lady who always remains cheerful and loves banter with all she meets. She has a fantastic sense of humour."

Nellie's secret to longevity is don't smoke, don't drink and don't be miserable!

She celebrated her previous two birthdays during the lockdown periods and thankfully this year she was able to receive visits from all of her family.

Her son David and daughter-in-law Megan have two daughters, and Nellie also has six great-grandchildren, who are all so incredibly proud of her.

Nellie Eynon, Queen of Hartford Hey Residential Home, Receives her Third Telegram from The Queen

Denise affirms: "Nellie is truly loved by all of her family and all members of staff and residents at Hartford Hey. Congratulations Nellie we all love you dearly."

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies