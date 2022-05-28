Does Your Child Have a Passion for Performing Arts?

Published: 28th May 2022 17:25

Neston-based Little Actors Theatre Company are offering a summer Performing Arts course for five to twelve-year-olds

As a Registered Charity, Little Actors has an access for all policy and offers 50% discounts for low income families and FREE places for children in receipt of free school meals.



The course will be led by professional actors Fern Evans and Leila Chebbi and will comprise drama and musical theatre with some crafts too.

The course will run from Monday, 1st August to Friday, 5th August, 10.00am to 3.00pm each day, at Neston Town Hall, High Street, Neston CH64 9TR.

This year we will be able to do an end of week presentation for the first time in three years.



An application pack is available from mail@littleactorstheatre.com or 0151 336 4302.

