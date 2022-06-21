Does Your Child Have a Passion for Performing Arts? Free Places Available

Published: 21st June 2022 13:17

Neston-based Little Actors Theatre Company are offering a summer Performing Arts course for five to twelve-year-olds

As a Registered Charity, Little Actors has an access for all policy and they have now secured extra funding from the Cheshire Community Foundation, so can offer free places for all children from low income families.

**Plus a grant form the Government's Holiday Activity Fund means children in receipt of free school meals can access a free place and have a packed lunch provided.**

The course will be led by professional actors Fern Evans and Leila Chebbi and will comprise drama and musical theatre with some crafts too.

The course will run from Monday, 1st August to Friday, 5th August, 10.00am to 3.00pm each day, at Neston Town Hall, High Street, Neston CH64 9TR.

This year we will be able to do an end of week presentation for the first time in three years.



An application pack is available from mail@littleactorstheatre.com or 0151 336 4302.

