The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Big Picnic Event at RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands this Jubilee Week

Published: 29th May 2022 21:40

Head to the RSPB reserve to enjoy your Jubilee picnic, in this picturesque natural habitat

This Jubilee Bank Holiday, the RSPB at Burton Mere Wetlands nature reserve is holding a Big Picnic event and everyone is invited. Burton Mere Wetlands is one of over 20 RSPB nature reserves across England, Scotland and Wales taking part through half term and the extended Bank Holiday weekend from Saturday, 28 May to Sunday, 5 June.

As part of the celebrations, families can get involved in having a Big Picnic on the site - whether bringing their own or purchasing from the visitor centre, the RSPB wants to encourage sustainable picnic options for the whole family - to have fun outdoors together and help the environment.

Other fun activities will also be available such as a unique Wild Detective trail taking children on a mystery adventure with the characters Detective Hoot, an owl, and Constable Crumbs, a mouse.

There will be trails to follow, picnic clues to solve and selfie stations to help families remember their day out.

The RSPB at Burton Mere Wetlands nature reserve is holding a Big Picnic event and everyone is invited

June is a brilliant time of year to get your wildlife-detective hat on, at the heart of the RSPB's Dee Estuary nature reserve. Dragonflies are buzzing around ponds, butterflies drinking from wildflowers, and unusual birds like avocets and little egrets are feeding their chicks around the shallow waters.

Dan Trotman, Visitor Experience Manager at the RSPB Dee Estuary nature reserve said: "We can't wait to welcome families and people of all ages to our amazing nature reserve! The RSPB Big Picnic is designed to encourage families to spend quality time in nature together this bank holiday weekend and half term, with a focus on how to make a day out fun but also good for the planet.

"We've got tons of ideas to help you make your picnic sustainable and delicious. Plus we're bursting with activities to take part in too - whether it's den building or our themed quiz trail, we've got something for everyone."

For full information and prices for the events at Burton Mere Wetlands nature reserve and other RSPB Big Picnic events taking place around the UK, visit the RSPB website.

 

 

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
