The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
CH64 Primary Schools Celebrated the Jubilee Ahead of Half Term Holidays

Published: 30th May 2022 19:07

Children in the Neston area celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee before taking a well-deserved break

Neston Primary School

On Thursday, 26 May, Neston Primary invited students to decorate their own crowns and held a whole school afternoon tea, fit for a queen.

Neston Primary chikdren celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Neston Primary chikdren celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee 

Woodfall Primary School

On Wednesday 25th, Woodfall Primary and Nursery School celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with an afternoon of fun with friends.

Woodfall Primary children celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

All of the children took part in 14 activities including hook a duck, coconut shy and a gymkhana.

Woodfall Primary children celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Parent's Association kindly provided cakes and treats for the children as well as giving each child a pin badge to commemorate the special occasion.

A school representative has said: "The weather was great and we were so impressed how the children helped each other in their groups with children from Nursery 1 to Year 6. We even had a visit from her Majesty for the afternoon!"

Woodfall Primary children celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Bishop Wilson Primary School

The children and staff at Bishop Wilson CE Primary School, Burton celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in traditional style with a street party on the playground and activities in the afternoon.

Bishop Wilson Primary children celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

They said: "A tree was planted to mark the occasion as part of the Queen's Green Canopy project. Our thanks go to the PTA and staff for all of their hard work." 

Bishop Wilson Primary children celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

 

 

Comments

