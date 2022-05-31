In 2022, We Mark the 40th Anniversary of the Liberation of the Falkland Islands

Published: 31st May 2022 10:10

A memorial service will take place in Neston, on Tuesday 14th June

A memorial service on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the Falklands conflict will be held in Neston Parish Church of St Mary and St Helen on Tuesday, 14th June 2022.

This will commence with a wreath laying at the cenotaph at 6.40pm and then proceed to the church for service commencing at 7pm.

All welcome but especially Falklands veterans and their families.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.