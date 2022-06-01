  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thank you for putting in the work on AMA and making local news and information readily accessible for local people."
- TC, Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Volunteers Sought for Community Project to Create a Nature Trail and Sensory Garden in Puddington

Published: 1st June 2022 09:17

This Volunteers' Week, Chapel House Care are reaching out for volunteers to help develop these important spaces, that will benefit both residents and visitors

June 1-7 is National Volunteers' Week, an annual celebration of the contribution millions of people make across the UK through volunteering.

Chapel House Care runs both The Chapel House and Plessington Court care homes in Puddington, and they're now seeking help with their community projects. 

Cathrina Moore, an Admiral Nurse who runs both homes, said: "Our first project is to create a nature trail through our woodland and a sensory garden which will become a learning environment, but there's going to be much more to the learning than nature.

"We're keen to hear from anyone who has a bit of free time available to help with our projects. We're looking for people who can help with ground works, planting and gardening.

"We're open to ideas as well so if people have a particular gift they would like to share - from playing the accordion to baking or making rag-rugs - we would love to talk to them too."

Chapel House Care is a family business which was established in 1987 by the Moore family. The homes offer residential, nursing and dementia care in a safe, secure and friendly environment in the heart of Puddington.

Over recent weeks, local volunteer Barry Dawson has been working with the care homes.

Cathrina said: "Barry asked us if we had any volunteering opportunities available because he enjoys putting his practical skills to good use.

"He has been an absolute star, helping with requests from both the homes and our café.

"So far, he has brought the planters at the front of the homes back to life with an array of different flowers. He has reshaped the serving area in the café by repurposing some shelving and repaired broken drawers and cupboards. He has been amazing and really helped with improvements."

Barry said: "I enjoy volunteering to do gardening and other jobs knowing that it is helping, in some way, to make life better for people in the care homes."

Barry Dawson standing proudly, next to one of his planters

An Open Afternoon for people interested in becoming a volunteer is being held on Wednesday June 8th between 2-4pm at the GIFT Café, Chapel House Lane, Puddington, Cheshire CH64 5SW.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer at Chapel House Care can contact the admin team in the homes on 0151 336 2323 or email admin1@chapelhouse.care.


To find out more about the care homes, please visit website: chapelhouse.care.

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies