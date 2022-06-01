Volunteers Sought for Community Project to Create a Nature Trail and Sensory Garden in Puddington

Published: 1st June 2022 09:17

This Volunteers' Week, Chapel House Care are reaching out for volunteers to help develop these important spaces, that will benefit both residents and visitors

June 1-7 is National Volunteers' Week, an annual celebration of the contribution millions of people make across the UK through volunteering.

Chapel House Care runs both The Chapel House and Plessington Court care homes in Puddington, and they're now seeking help with their community projects.

Cathrina Moore, an Admiral Nurse who runs both homes, said: "Our first project is to create a nature trail through our woodland and a sensory garden which will become a learning environment, but there's going to be much more to the learning than nature.

"We're keen to hear from anyone who has a bit of free time available to help with our projects. We're looking for people who can help with ground works, planting and gardening.

"We're open to ideas as well so if people have a particular gift they would like to share - from playing the accordion to baking or making rag-rugs - we would love to talk to them too."

Chapel House Care is a family business which was established in 1987 by the Moore family. The homes offer residential, nursing and dementia care in a safe, secure and friendly environment in the heart of Puddington.

Over recent weeks, local volunteer Barry Dawson has been working with the care homes.

Cathrina said: "Barry asked us if we had any volunteering opportunities available because he enjoys putting his practical skills to good use.

"He has been an absolute star, helping with requests from both the homes and our café.

"So far, he has brought the planters at the front of the homes back to life with an array of different flowers. He has reshaped the serving area in the café by repurposing some shelving and repaired broken drawers and cupboards. He has been amazing and really helped with improvements."

Barry said: "I enjoy volunteering to do gardening and other jobs knowing that it is helping, in some way, to make life better for people in the care homes."

An Open Afternoon for people interested in becoming a volunteer is being held on Wednesday June 8th between 2-4pm at the GIFT Café, Chapel House Lane, Puddington, Cheshire CH64 5SW.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer at Chapel House Care can contact the admin team in the homes on 0151 336 2323 or email admin1@chapelhouse.care.



To find out more about the care homes, please visit website: chapelhouse.care.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.