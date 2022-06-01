Community Support Sees £1,000 Raised for Ukraine Appeal at Hadlow Road Station

Published: 1st June 2022 19:25

The Friends of Hadlow Road Station were delighted by the community's generosity and unwavering support, when they hosted a special pop-up café in support of the DEC Ukraine Appeal

The Friends group submitted the below report:

Our Friends of Hadlow Road Station (FHRS) pop-up café special Ukraine fundraising event raised an incredible one thousand pounds. We are absolutely amazed (but not at all surprised) by your generosity and unwavering support. That's £1,000 which has been donated to the DEC Ukraine appeal thanks to your incredible generosity.

Donations totalled £940 at the pop-up café on Sunday, 29th May 2022. In addition, FHRS have not taken out our direct costs of £188 that has been included in the donations figure along with a further £60 donated by FHRS to make the total £1,000. This fundraising event was only possible due to the time given freely by our wonderful and dedicated FHRS volunteers.

We are consistently blown away by the incredible support that FHRS gets from our community, especially at our pop-up café. This event was organised and run solely by the Friends of Hadlow Road Station, with no involvement from the commercial café operating on the other part of the platform. FHRS community café is run by the community, for the community.

We look forward to seeing you next at the FHRS organised Jubilee event to be held at Hadlow Road station on Friday, 3rd June from 2pm to 4pm. Free refreshments and entertainment will be provided by FHRS as our contribution to the community. The next pop-up café will be from 10am to 1pm on Sunday, 12th June.

Thank you for your continued support.

