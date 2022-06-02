Neston Jubilantly Decorated to Mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Published: 2nd June 2022 11:49

We're proud to share a photographic review of the efforts made locally in Neston, to mark Her Majesty the Queen's Platinum Jubilee



Resident and Town Councillor, Brenda Marple, has shared with us a number of images she has captured in the lead up to the Jubilee weekend.

The Blue Bicycle Coffee Shop only needed to add the red and white when decorating their front window, to ensure it was in-keeping:

Community service Shop4Neston have displayed a number of collectable items:

The residents of Churchill Way are ready to celebrate:

Brenda says: "Neston Methodist Church and Community Centre is now decorated for the special Welcome Cafe Jubilee event this Friday, 3rd June. Supported by a donation from Neston Town Council.":

The Queen herself made an appearance in the window of local salon Hair Attitude:

As the Trooping the Colour military parade happened this morning, this afternoon Neston will host its own traditional procession, in the form of the Neston Female Society's 208th Ladies Club Day, 2022.

To see our story covering the celebrations enjoyed at our local Primary Schools, please click here.

For more information regarding activities happening in the CH64 area over the Jubilee weekend, please click here.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.