Neston Jubilantly Decorated to Mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Published: 2nd June 2022 11:49

We're proud to share a photographic review of the efforts made locally in Neston, to mark Her Majesty the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Resident and Town Councillor, Brenda Marple, has shared with us a number of images she has captured in the lead up to the Jubilee weekend.

 CREDIT: Brenda Marple

The Blue Bicycle Coffee Shop only needed to add the red and white when decorating their front window, to ensure it was in-keeping:

CREDIT: Brenda Marple

Community service Shop4Neston have displayed a number of collectable items:

CREDIT: Brenda Marple

The residents of Churchill Way are ready to celebrate:

CREDIT: Brenda Marple

Brenda says: "Neston Methodist Church and Community Centre is now decorated for the special Welcome Cafe Jubilee event this Friday, 3rd June. Supported by a donation from Neston Town Council.":

CREDIT: Brenda Marple

CREDIT: Brenda Marple

CREDIT: Brenda Marple

The Queen herself made an appearance in the window of local salon Hair Attitude:

CREDIT: Brenda Marple

CREDIT: Brenda Marple

CREDIT: Brenda Marple

As the Trooping the Colour military parade happened this morning, this afternoon Neston will host its own traditional procession, in the form of the Neston Female Society's 208th Ladies Club Day, 2022.

To see our story covering the celebrations enjoyed at our local Primary Schools, please click here.

For more information regarding activities happening in the CH64 area over the Jubilee weekend, please click here.

 

 

