Police are Appealing for Witnesses of Crash on Welsh Road Junction with A540 Saturday 4 June

Published: 6th June 2022 13:26

There are a number of enquiries underway and any information, no matter how big or small, is greatly appreciated

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision. At around 11.37pm on Saturday 4 June officers were called to reports of a collision involving a white Mercedes C63, a blue Audi Q2 and a white Volkswagen Golf R on the A550 Welsh Road just after the junction of A540 towards Hooton.

The driver of the white Mercedes, a 23-year-old man from Liverpool, was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Audi, a 25-year-old man, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since been discharged.

Police are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Sergeant Simon Degg said: "This is a busy stretch of road and I know that even at this time of night motorists would have been using it.

"We have a number of enquiries underway and as part of those we are urging anyone who has any dashcam or CCTV footage that could assist us from the area around the time of the collision and has not yet done so, to please get in touch.

"The same goes to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the vehicles around the time of the incident.

"Any information, no matter how big or small, is greatly appreciated."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cheshire Police quoting IML 1285698 via their website or by calling 101.

