  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"You are providing a fantastic vehicle for ordinary folks to have their say, so many thanks! "
- Roger S.
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Police are Appealing for Witnesses of Crash on Welsh Road Junction with A540 Saturday 4 June

Published: 6th June 2022 13:26

There are a number of enquiries underway and any information, no matter how big or small, is greatly appreciated

Police are Appealing for Witnesses of Crash on Welsh Road Junction with A540 Saturday 4 June

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision. At around 11.37pm on Saturday 4 June officers were called to reports of a collision involving a white Mercedes C63, a blue Audi Q2 and a white Volkswagen Golf R on the A550 Welsh Road just after the junction of A540 towards Hooton.

The driver of the white Mercedes, a 23-year-old man from Liverpool, was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Audi, a 25-year-old man, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since been discharged.

Police are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.
Sergeant Simon Degg said: "This is a busy stretch of road and I know that even at this time of night motorists would have been using it.

"We have a number of enquiries underway and as part of those we are urging anyone who has any dashcam or CCTV footage that could assist us from the area around the time of the collision and has not yet done so, to please get in touch.

"The same goes to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the vehicles around the time of the incident.

"Any information, no matter how big or small, is greatly appreciated."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cheshire Police quoting IML 1285698 via their website or by calling 101.

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies