  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I have yet another new booking thanks to AboutMyArea Neston. It's a brilliant medium for advertising locally. Thanks for all your help and promotion. I have got a lot of business from this site and wo..." more
- Ceri, Feet First
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Bringing the Royal Family to the Table for Jubilee Celebrations in Burton

Published: 6th June 2022 20:10

A medley of music was played from across the 70 years of the Queen's reign and there was lots of dancing at both the Chapel House and Plessington Court

Bringing the Royal Family to the Table for Jubilee Celebrations

Staff and residents from Chapel House Care in Puddington celebrated The Queen's Jubilee in style this weekend.

Chapel House Care, which runs The Chapel House Nursing Home and Plessington Court Residential Home, put on a number of activities for its residents.

There were separate street parties for each home with home-made food made by the home's cooks and Jubilee cakes created by the care staff.

Bringing the Royal Family to the Table for Jubilee Celebrations

This week, staff from the homes will be planting two trees to commemorate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

Keith Ley, Home Manager for both homes, said: "The Jubilee was a wonderful weekend. Our staff worked really hard to make sure our residents had a really fun and enjoyable couple of days.

"The occasion evoked a lot of memories of past Jubilees, and it was lovely to listen to stories from our residents. The tree planting this week will round off what has been a lovely event for the homes."

Staff from Chapel House Care toast the Jubilee

Chapel House Care is a family business which was established in 1987 by the Moore family. The homes offer residential, nursing and dementia care in a safe, secure and friendly environment in the heart of Puddington.

 

Chapel House Care

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies