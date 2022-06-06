Bringing the Royal Family to the Table for Jubilee Celebrations in Burton

Published: 6th June 2022 20:10

A medley of music was played from across the 70 years of the Queen's reign and there was lots of dancing at both the Chapel House and Plessington Court



Staff and residents from Chapel House Care in Puddington celebrated The Queen's Jubilee in style this weekend.

Chapel House Care, which runs The Chapel House Nursing Home and Plessington Court Residential Home, put on a number of activities for its residents.

There were separate street parties for each home with home-made food made by the home's cooks and Jubilee cakes created by the care staff.

This week, staff from the homes will be planting two trees to commemorate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

Keith Ley, Home Manager for both homes, said: "The Jubilee was a wonderful weekend. Our staff worked really hard to make sure our residents had a really fun and enjoyable couple of days.

"The occasion evoked a lot of memories of past Jubilees, and it was lovely to listen to stories from our residents. The tree planting this week will round off what has been a lovely event for the homes."

Chapel House Care is a family business which was established in 1987 by the Moore family. The homes offer residential, nursing and dementia care in a safe, secure and friendly environment in the heart of Puddington.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.