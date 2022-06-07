There was a Surprise Visitor to Neston Jubilee Friday Market

Published: 7th June 2022 13:37

The surprise visitor made for a great photo opportunity, especially for those in receipt of their free commemorative Neston Market Jubilee shopper bags

Neston Town Council organised and held a special Jubilee Market on Friday, 3rd June and a surprise visitor was seen during the day. The visitor provided a wonderful photo opportunity for many shoppers, who also appreciated the jubilee atmosphere and the brilliant entertainment provided by the 64 N'Ukes and Little Actors Theatre Company.

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor with The Queen

The market stalls looked very regal in the showery weather and many of the traders enthusiastically entered into the spirt of the occasion by dressing in red, white and blue and decorating their stalls along with the decorations, flags and hats provided by the Town Council.

Shoppers enjoyed some special royal treats as well as the great selection of products that are always available on the market.

A charity book stall in aid of Neston's Local Community Transport, and manned by Councillors, who also handed out commemorative Neston Market Jubilee bags to shoppers, an initiative funded and arranged by Neston Town Council. Visitors to the book stall were very generous and raised funds for this well used service.

The commemorative Jubilee shopper bag

Neston Town Council also arranged for free face painting for children and a free-to-enter Jubilee Trail, for which they provided a small prize for every entrant, made by Bluebonnet Sweets and The Great British Bakehouse.

Well done to everyone that took part in the Fancy Dress Parade, which was organised by Little Actors Theatre Company, and congratulations to the winners who were presented with prizes by the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Neston.

The Fancy Dress entrants with the Mayor and Deputy Mayor



Councillors looked forward to attending some of the other Jubilee events taking place over the bank holiday weekend. The Mayor, Cllr Pat Kynaston, and Cllr Steve Wastell walked in the Ladies Club Day parade on Thursday. Whilst the Deputy Mayor, Cllr Sion Jones, and Cllr Christine Warner attended the Cheshire Service of Thanksgiving at Chester Cathedral.

The Mayor and Cllr Wastell in the Ladies Club Day parade

The Deputy Mayor and Cllr Warner prior to The Cheshire Service of Thanksgiving

