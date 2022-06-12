Community Campaign is a Victory for People Power to Keep Cheshire Frack Free

Published: 12th June 2022 21:10

In a landmark case, the Secretary of State has sided with councillors who decided the scheme failed to mitigate the effects on climate change

A landmark decision could kill off fracking for good after a Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWAC) decision to refuse a test drill application in Ellesmere Port was upheld because of its negative impact on climate change.

Secretary of State Michael Gove backed a planning inspector's rejection of an appeal by energy firm IGas Ltd in a long-awaited report.

Cheshire Labour MPs Justin Madders (Ellesmere Port & Neston), Chris Matheson (City of Chester) and Mike Amesbury (Weaver Vale) have welcomed the decision as a ‘victory for people power'.

All three backed a powerful community campaign against plans to ‘flow test' an existing well at the Portside North site that could have led to shale gas production, raising fears around possible pollution, impact on health and earth tremors.

CWAC planning committee had voted down the plans to the delight of activists who gathered at the meeting but the IGas challenge led to a public inquiry in January 2019, with the appeal rejection finally announced this week.

Ellesmere Port and Neston MP Justin Madders said: "This is a victory for people power. Campaigners in the community, backed up by their elected representatives, made sure their message got through to Government: fracking is not sustainable and not wanted here or anywhere else.

"This landmark decision demonstrates fracking is contrary to national policies that support a transition to a low carbon future. The future is hydrogen and that's what we are about in Ellesmere Port."

Next door MP Chris Matheson fought against fracking plans at Upton in his Chester constituency as well at this location. He said: "I'm delighted the Secretary of State and planning inspector listened carefully to the case made by the council and the community, rather than listening to the pro-fracking lobby.

"I must pay tribute to local councillors and environmental activists including the late Colin Watson who did not live to see this appeal reach this conclusion.

"Without the dedication of Colin and his colleagues, this application would not have been refused by the council in the first instance, and the community case he made during the appeal was equally impressive."

Neighbouring Weaver Vale MP Mike Amesbury said: "This is a great day for communities not only in Ellesmere Port but also Helsby and Frodsham in my own constituency who have long been concerned about the possibility of fracking on Ince Marshes.

"Our focus should be on clean, green energy, not increasing our reliance on the burning of fossil fuels."

In refusing the IGas appeal, the Secretary of State found the unmitigated proportion of greenhouse gas emissions carried ‘significant weight' against the proposal. He also decided the harm arising from the adverse effects of stress and anxiety on the local community carried ‘moderate weight'.

A report stated: "The Secretary of State therefore concludes that the appeal should be dismissed and planning permission refused."

