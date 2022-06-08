Willaston Gathered on the Platform for Jubilee Festivities at Hadlow Road Station

Published: 8th June 2022 16:13

Around four hundred people came together at the Willaston Platinum Jubilee event, for a wonderful afternoon of cake and entertainment

The event, organised by Friends of Hadlow Road Station, took place on the afternoon of Friday, 3rd June and was a great success. They said: "We can't believe that approximately 400 of you came to join us for our Jubilee event at Hadlow Road Station in Willaston.

"This was a free event provided by FHRS including free coffee, tea and cake.

"Apologies to a large number of you who didn't get a piece of cake as we catered for nearly 200, but clearly we significantly under-estimated the interest; although the nice weather helped with the turnout!

"As ever you were more than generous with your donations to FHRS, where every penny goes towards the upkeep and restoration of our beautiful station.

"Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you at one of our pop-up cafés that we operate every two weeks, on Sundays, from 10am to 1pm."

