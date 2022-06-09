The Party Atmosphere at The Big Lunch Wasn't Dampened by a Little Rain

Published: 9th June 2022 11:59

People of all ages came out to support the community event held at Stanney Fields Park, Neston, on Sunday 5th June

It was the final event to conclude an extended weekend of events and it didn't disappoint.

CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography

There was a magnificent mix of entertainment from community groups, tribute acts and great local businesses were in attendance too, with stalls keeping the people fed, watered and topped up with treats.

The main stage played host to various acts, including Hip & Harmony CIC's own 64 N'Ukes ukelele group, their Community Choir and also, their Dancers. Little Actors took to the floor, as well as Woodfall Primary School's Samba Band and The Mersey Morris Men Morris dancing troupe.

CREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography

CREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography

CREDIT: David Sejrup

Abba tribute act Mamma Mania performed later on the bill, before Freddie Mercury tribute It's a Kinda Queen made sure things concluded with a bang.

CREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: David Sejrup

The day was funded by Neston Town Council, co-ordinated by Hip & Harmony CIC and supported by Neston Community Youth Centre.

CREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: David Sejrup CREDIT: David Sejrup



Managing Director at Hip & Harmony, who steered the ship, and who's enthusiasm is second to none, said: "The rain didn't stop us! The community of Neston came out armed with brollies and a party atmosphere. The rain played a part in the team having to adapt the planning of things and downscaling activities, but it certainly didn't dampen their efforts. It was all hands on deck to make sure the day went ahead.

"Hip & Harmony CIC would like to thank the community for showing up and making it the best day under the circumstances. It was a fabulous day!

"The event was funded by Neston Town Council and coordinated by Hip & Harmony CIC, but without the support from the NCYC team of staff and volunteers, this couldn't have happened."

CREDIT: David Sejrup. Paula Prythertch with Freddie

A Jubilee Bake Off was held and there were some amazing entries. Judges Gloria Jones and Yasmine Limbert had a difficult decision, and the winner is... a two-tier extravaganza made by Anna Robinson.

CREDIT: David Sejrup

Special thanks have been extended to the following people and Paula apologises if she has missed anyone inadvertently:

All NCYC staff, volunteers and stewards who worked like trojans throughout the day;



Emma Griffiths for coordination of the stalls;



Councillor Martin Barker and Andy Rymer for transporting and building the mammoth stage;



Mayor of Neston, Cllr Pat Kynaston and Rob Kynaston for decoration, setting up and packing away;



Zaria Shreef, Terry and Meryl Abel, and Paul Ward for transporting and setting up the giant queen;



Sal and Vi for running the volunteers green room;



Cheryl Barker for assisting H&H;



Kerry Jackson for the huge bubbles;



David Clark for volunteer food pick up;



StudioCare for PA set up;



TWJ Medical Response; and last but not least



Bernard Rose, Rob Clive and David Sejrup for their magnificent photographs that captured this amazing day.

