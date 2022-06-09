  • Bookmark this page

NCYC are Bringing Together a Host of Local Providers for a Wellbeing Fair

Published: 9th June 2022 17:04

Local charity and community anchor Organisation, Neston Community Youth Centre are hosting a Wellbeing Fair at Neston Town Hall on Friday, 17th June

From 10am to 2pm, they will bring together a host of local providers under one roof.

The event is free, and will offer a wealth of information, tasters and resources to help people improve their wellbeing.

Based on the Five Ways to Wellbeing, the event will showcase local organisations who can help you to:

- Connect - Be active - Take notice - Keep learning - Give -

Wellbeing Fair at NCYC

Groups and organisations signed up to take part are:

  • Neston Angels
  • Local GP's and the Social Prescribing Service,
  • Primary Care Cheshire, 
  • Neston Library, 
  • Koala North West, 
  • Cheshire Change Hub, 
  • Brio, 
  • Chapter Mental Health, 
  • MHA Communities Cheshire West, 
  • Little Actors Theatre Company 
  • Cheshire Police
  • Cheshire and Wirral Partnership
  • Westminster Drug Project
  • Endorphins
  • Cheshire West Carer Support
  • Neston U3A
  • Dementia Together Wirral
  • Amber Button CIC
To register for the event, please visit the NCYC website

Wellbeing Fair at NCYC

 

 

