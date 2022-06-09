NCYC are Bringing Together a Host of Local Providers for a Wellbeing Fair

Published: 9th June 2022 17:04

Local charity and community anchor Organisation, Neston Community Youth Centre are hosting a Wellbeing Fair at Neston Town Hall on Friday, 17th June

From 10am to 2pm, they will bring together a host of local providers under one roof.

The event is free, and will offer a wealth of information, tasters and resources to help people improve their wellbeing.

Based on the Five Ways to Wellbeing, the event will showcase local organisations who can help you to:

- Connect - Be active - Take notice - Keep learning - Give -

Groups and organisations signed up to take part are:

Neston Angels

Local GP's and the Social Prescribing Service,

Primary Care Cheshire,

Neston Library,

Koala North West,

Cheshire Change Hub,

Brio,

Chapter Mental Health,

MHA Communities Cheshire West,

Little Actors Theatre Company

Cheshire Police

Cheshire and Wirral Partnership

Westminster Drug Project

Endorphins

Cheshire West Carer Support

Neston U3A

Dementia Together Wirral

Amber Button CIC

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.