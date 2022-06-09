Neston Earth Group Say Give Us Your Soft Plastic Please in Sainsbury's

Author: Rachel Smith - Neston Earth Group Published: 9th June 2022 20:43

The possibility of recycling soft and/or flexible plastic is something that has only quite recently come into awareness.

Flexible plastics such as salad bags, bread wrappers and other packets and sachets are not currently accepted by most councils in the UK. Only around 16% of UK councils offer facilities to recycle these types of plastic.

However some supermarkets are now offering the opportunity to do so! Sainsbury's has been offering this feature in selected stores since February 2021. Neston Sainsbury's has had a recycling bin for soft plastics for some months previously but unfortunately it has been mistaken as a general bin, so the store had to take it out of action.

Neston Earth Group has been collaborating with Sainsbury's to reinstate the recycling bin so that customers can bring their flexible plastic to them. Neston Earth Group is a community group who love the environment and want to make a difference, our motto is "Think Globally, Act Locally".

Neston High School has also been involved, a poster has been designed by Alex Whitehead of the Neston High School Makerspace Group which has now been placed on top of the bin in a bid to motivate people to use it and inform them about what the bin is for.

Poster made by Alex Whitehead of the Neston High School Makerspace Group

As many of you will know it's vitally important because of the environmental crisis that we recycle as much plastic as possible and this bin significantly adds to the amount of plastic from our homes that we can recycle. So Neston Earth Group is excited about this positive step for the environment.

As Greta Thunberg says: "I have learned you are never too small to make a difference."

If you'd like to find out more about the Neston Earth Group, you can find us on Facebook @nestonearthgroup or you can email us nestonearthgroup@gmail.com. We are always very happy to hear from people who would like to be involved and do something to help our beautiful earth and local environment.

Our next public meeting is on Monday, 20th June at 6.45pm at Neston Youth and Community Centre on Burton Road. All are welcome.

"It's surely our responsibility to do everything within our power to create a planet that provides a home not just for us, but for all life on Earth." - David Attenborough

