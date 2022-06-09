Little Actors Theatre Company Gave More Than One Royal Performance, Quite Literally

Little Actors Theatre's children were absolutely fabulous over the Platinum Jubilee weekend

Little Actors Alumnus, Jonathan Stevens, performed at the Buckingham Palace pageant and got to meet several celebrities backstage including Sir Cliff Richard

On Friday, 3rd June groups danced at the Neston Jubilee Market. They marked the decades that the Queen was born, ascended to the throne and how she is an unstoppable force through the Queen classic ‘Don't Stop Me Now'.

At the market several children joined in the fancy dress parade which was judged by Neston Mayor Cllr Kynaston and Deputy Mayor Cllr Jones. You may watch a video on YouTube.

On Sunday 5th the children turned up to a drenched Big Lunch in Stanney Fields park and reprised their dance routines - in macs!

It was also very exciting to see Little Actors Alumnus, Jonathan Stevens, performing at the pageant on Sunday, at Buckingham Palace. Jonathan who attended Little Actors until he was 16, is now a music student at Trinity Laban Conservatoire. Alongside other students from the Guildhall and Birmingham Conservatoire, he played his Trombone on the main stage in front of the Victoria monument. He had a birds eye view of the whole pageant in front of Buckingham Palace.

After the show he met many stars backstage including: Sir Cliff Richard, Ruth Jones, Pru Leith, David Harewood and Clare Balding. An unforgettable, once in a lifetime opportunity for this young musician from Parkgate. Having also played at Windsor Castle on the Saturday this was a huge honour to be involved.

For Little Actors, our next appearance will be at Neston Village Fair on Saturday, 2nd July and our end of term show at the Town Hall on Saturday, 9th July.



For details contact 0151 336 4302 or mail@littleactorstheatre.com.

