Ness Neighbours Celebrated Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee with a Special Coffee Morning

Published: 13th June 2022 21:37

On Tuesday 7th June, honoured guests attended this sponsored celebration



Guests included Neston's Mayor, Pat Kynaston, and Councillor Louise Gittins, Chair of Cheshire West and Chester County Council.

All who attended were presented with a souvenir Jubilee spoon and took part in a free raffle for souvenir prizes.

The event was funded by a council grant from a fund to support such events, so the hall was well decorated with Union Jack flags and red, white and blue bunting, by its team of helpers.

Surplus money from this grant, together with takings at the door, will go to pay for a commemorative tree to be planted outside the hall later this year.

The next Coffee Morning will take place on Tuesday, 5th July between 10am and 12noon. Entrance costs £3.00.

