  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thank you for putting in the work on AMA and making local news and information readily accessible for local people."
- TC, Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Ness Neighbours Celebrated Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee with a Special Coffee Morning

Published: 13th June 2022 21:37

On Tuesday 7th June, honoured guests attended this sponsored celebration

coffee cup

 

 

 

Guests included Neston's Mayor, Pat Kynaston, and Councillor Louise Gittins, Chair of Cheshire West and Chester County Council.

All who attended were presented with a souvenir Jubilee spoon and took part in a free raffle for souvenir prizes.

The event was funded by a council grant from a fund to support such events, so the hall was well decorated with Union Jack flags and red, white and blue bunting, by its team of helpers.

Surplus money from this grant, together with takings at the door, will go to pay for a commemorative tree to be planted outside the hall later this year.

The next Coffee Morning will take place on Tuesday, 5th July between 10am and 12noon. Entrance costs £3.00.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies