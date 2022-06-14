Charge Your Electric Car for Free this Clean Air Day

Published: 14th June 2022 15:41

The electric vehicle charge point at Chester Road car park will be free to use on Thursday 16 June

As part of this year's Clean Air Day campaign Cheshire West and Chester Council is offering free charging for electric vehicles at locations across the borough. Clean Air Day is the UK's largest campaign on air pollution.

The electric vehicle (EV) charge points at Chester Road car park in Neston will be offering free charging from 6pm on Wednesday 15 June 2022 to 8am on Friday 17 June 2022.

There are two double-socket ‘fast' chargers, enabling four EVs to charge at once.



The Council has also installed two rapid 50 kilowatt EVCPs and a fast charger outside the boat museum in Ellesmere Port. Being close to the M53 and Stanlow, the rapid chargers are well suited to quick top-ups by passing trades, taxi drivers and the general public. These will also be free of charge for Clean Air Day.

Councillor Karen Shore pictured at the Brook Street chargepoint in Chester, May 2021.

The Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways and Strategic Transport, Councillor Karen Shore said: "I'm delighted the Council is able to support this year's Clean Air Day by providing free charging facilities for electric vehicles, right across the borough.

"Air pollution is the biggest environmental threat to our health, no matter who you are or where you live. It can harm every organ in your body and can shorten lives, contribute towards chronic illness and put us more at risk of Covid-19.

"On Clean Air Day we can all play our part to cut down on the pollution we cause for a cleaner air future."

Residents are also encouraged to walk or cycle short distance trips that they may usually take by car, if possible, to help improve the air quality in communities across the borough.

To find out more about the simple things you can do to improve the air quality in your community, and protect yourself from the effects of pollution, visit the council's Inspire website.

