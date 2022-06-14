Might This Be Your Black Cat in Distress?

Published: 14th June 2022 16:49

A kind neighbour has been in touch having spotted a young black cat who may be upset

Might it be your cat in the picture, taken in the Henley Road area?

Cries from the cat alerted a kind neighbour who advised it was making noise in much the same way as her own cat does, when it is travelling to the vet in its carrier, and so they are concerned the cat is anxious.

The picture was taken in the Henley Road area of Little Neston before 3.30pm Tuesday, 14 June.

It has been suggested that the cat may be around 9 months old or is not fully grown. It has a silvery collar with a small barrel ID, but they were unable to get close to check it.

If you think this is your cat and you would like more detail, please email us.

