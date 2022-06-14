May 2022 Update on the Friends of Hadlow Road Station Community Group

The Friends group has kindly provided an update on their voluntary community initiative, looking after the beautiful Hadlow Road Station in Willaston village

Ukraine Appeal

We had a fabulous turnout to the Ukraine Appeal Pop-up-café on 29th May. Once again our customers responded in a superb way. We took a total of £940 including £240 of FRHS costs and

in addition Friends of Hadlow Road Station contributed a further £60 to the fund to make a grand total of £1,000 to go to the Ukraine Appeal.

Well done to all of the catering staff, and a big thank you to all our loyal supporters. Without you this total could not have been achieved.

Jubilee Event

And now we come to the Jubilee, and what an event that was! We had over 400 people attending.

Fortunately the weather was kind to us, and everyone enjoyed the afternoon of entertainment.

The station platforms were packed with so many people they were even sitting on the platform edge with their legs dangling (not sure how they got up again). It was a fantastic sight.

FRHS supplied all the food and drinks free of charge. We would like to apologise to all those of you who did not get a piece of cake. This was due to the hundreds of people who turned up, as we were not expecting such a large number to attend. However, we did manage to supply most of you with a small packet of biscuits when the cake ran out.

The numbers that came show what a superb village Willaston is. We cannot thank you enough once again for your fabulous support. You are simply the best, as the song goes.

Many thanks also must go to the very hard working catering team.

Thank you all for your generous donations for this event.

I would like to congratulate all the people who organised the various events in Willaston, to make the Queen's Jubilee a weekend to remember and enjoy. Well done to you all.

Maintenance

Some repairs are required on the level crossing gates, as some of the wood is rotten. This will be completed shortly, by our great maintenance team.

Gardening

They had a very successful gardening session on June 8th. Many helpers turned up. I was amazed to witness how they tackle some of the jobs on their hands and knees, cleaning the grime from the gutters on the platform, as well as the heavy work on the gardening. They really work hard to keep it looking as good as it does.

The Next Pop-up Café

FHRS pop-up café will be open 10 am to 1pm on:

Sunday, July 17th

Sunday, July 31st - When Western Approaches will be singing.

Sunday, August 14th - When RSPB will have a stall on the platform

Sunday, August 28th

Look forward to seeing you all again,

Hilary Booth

