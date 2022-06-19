Community Pop-up Café Opening Times at Hadlow Road Station

Published: 19th June 2022 20:31

The Friends of Hadlow Road Station advise opening times for upcoming pop-up cafés

Friends of Hadlow Road Station's (FHRS) pop-up café is a community venture located on the telephone kiosk side of the main platform and should not to be confused with the commercial café also operating on the platform that is a totally separate business.

All funds raised by FHRS are used for maintenance, repairs and improvements to Hadlow Road Station and the curtilage for the benefit of our community, whilst all the improvement works are undertaken by FHRS volunteers.

FHRS pop-up café is open on Sundays from 10.00am to 1.00pm on the following dates in 2022:

26th June

17th and 31st July

14th August, with entertainment by Western Approaches

28th August

11th and 25th September

16th and 30th October

13th and 27th November

Carole, Jenny, Lyn and Chris, FHRS Catering Team

