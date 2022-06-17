  • Bookmark this page

Grant Allows Neston Methodist Volunteers to Celebrate the Queen's Jubilee with the Local Community

Author: Margaret Heibel Published: 17th June 2022 16:56

Welcome Café celebrations were enjoyed by volunteers and customers alike

Neston Methodist Church and Community Centre, Cheshire (Wirral Circuit) obtained a £200 grant from Neston Town Council to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with local community.

We purchased one hundred and fifty 'Our Faithful Queen' books to give to volunteers at our Cyber Centre, Teapot Club, AgeMattersCH64 advice centre and Welcome Café, and to customers at our Welcome Café on Friday, 3rd June.

Roger Staines, Methodist Local Preacher in all his finery. Roger produced our celebratory Powerpoint presentation, with clip of the Coronation.Roger Staines, Methodist Local Preacher in all his finery. Roger produced our celebratory Powerpoint presentation, with clip of the Coronation.

Customers enjoyed refreshments before celebraing our Queen's 70 years of Faithful Service in word and song. We had a picture display. watched a Powerpoint slideshow with a short clip of the Queen's Coronation, saw the new 'Rise up and Serve' song and concluded with the national anthem and a blessing from our Superintendant Minister, Heather Cooper.

Welcome Café volunteers Margaret Heibel (Café co-ordinator), Marie and ValWelcome Café volunteers Margaret Heibel (Café co-ordinator), Marie and Val

Welcome Café volunteer, LynWelcome Café volunteer, Lyn

Display board

 

 

