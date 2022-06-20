Nomads Bask in End of Season Presentation Glory

Published: 20th June 2022 20:14

On Saturday, 18 June Neston Nomads came together as a club to honour outstanding performance and behaviour, for the first time in two long years

Players and friends of the club enjoyed a fantastic day

Presentation Day is one event on the calendar, that every Nomad player or supporter looks forward to. Club Chairman Mike Moss, expressed: "What today reinforced is what an amazing community club Neston Nomads is. With players ranging from ages 4 to 80, it shows the huge benefits that grassroots sports has on people..."

One club representative remarked on social media that there were so many special moments during the day, so many smiles, so much joy and so many people to thank for their contribution.

This year's Chairman's award went to Alfie Colyer.

This year's Chairman's award went to Alfie Colyer. Vice Chairman Paul Davis was honoured to present the award and he has said: "I saw Alfie on his very first day at this club, we have watched him grow and develop and best still we have watched him smash down barriers that have been in his way.

"He's an inspiration to everyone, a credit to himself , his family, this football club and the Neston community. Well Done Alfie."

Paul with Dan Munnerley

It was another great honour for Paul to present Dan Munnerley with the Senior Nomad of the Year award.

Paul said: "Dan has been involved with the club from the day he was born and is a brilliant ambassador for what we stand for. Well done Dan."

Sandwiched between Mike Moss and Paul Davis is Junior Nomad of the year, six year old Eva Simon.

The club's Chairman Mike Moss, says: "The committee at Nomads are now pressing ahead to find ways to deliver a changing pavilions which is essential for the club to grow, not only as a whole in the community, but help out ever increasing girls number in the girls game.

"Also, facilities are essential to preserve our fantastic walking football section but allow us to explore other areas such as disability football.

"Nomads is a true community club in every sense."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.