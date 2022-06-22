Park Fields Biodiversity Education Project Boosted by Friends and Funding from Neston Town Council

Published: 22nd June 2022 20:22

A large group of volunteers joined together to make the project happen

Friends of Park Fields are progressing their biodiversity education project.

Neston Town Council provided a grant of £2,500, £2,340 of which has been spent on the boulders and the remainder will repair and help to replace some of the fencing around the Education Area.

Partners Cheshire West and Chester Council, the Police Crime Commissioner, CWAC Councillor Martin Barker and a large group of volunteers joined in to help fund, get the project underway and make it happen.

The boulders will create a story ring and facilitate an outdoor classroom.

The pond and wildlife areas are doing well.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.