Make Your Neston Views Heard at Joint Police and Town Councillor Surgeries

Published: 26th June 2022 20:22

Meet with local police and councillors at Neston Library at these regular sessions where you may share your concerns

Do you have anything you want to raise with the local police or town council team?

Neston Town Council hold Councillor Surgeries in conjunction with our local Police Surgeries, at Neston Library.

These surgeries take place regularly, with Police Constable 5301 Mike Wakelling and Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Coach 20315 Eric Harwood. They say: "We are here to help".

Wednesday 29th June - 2pm to 3pm

Tuesday 5th July - 5.30pm to 6.30pm

Friday 15th July - 5.30pm to 6.30pm

Wednesday 20th July - 2pm to 3pm

Tuesday 26th July - 5.30pm to 6.30pm

Friday 5th August - 5.30pm to 6.30pm

Tuesday 9th August - 2pm to 3pm

Tuesday 16th August - 5.30pm to 6.30pm

Friday 26th August - 5.30pm to 6.30pm

Wednesday 31st August - 2pm to 3pm

Tuesday 6th September - 5.30pm to 6.30pm

Friday 16th September - 5.30pm to 6.30pm

Wednesday 21st September - 2pm to 3pm

Tuesday 27th September - 5.30pm to 6.30pm

Friday 7th October - 5.30pm to 6.30pm





PCSO Coach Eric Harwood, says: "We are here to help. If needed, you can also contact us via our social media Facebook and Twitter pages. Thanks and regards".

Neston Town Council says: "Further dates and more information will be posted on our website neston.org.uk.

"Residents are welcome to attend if they have any matters that they would like to discuss with Neston Town Council or to bring matters to the Councillors attention, or just for a general chat about our town.

"Many local issues, such as waste collection, highways issues, transport and street lighting are dealt with by Cheshire West and Chester Council; however, Neston Town Council would be happy to discuss the matters that matter to you.

"So why not pop along, the councillors are looking forward to meeting you."

Local Police are stationed at Neston Police Station at Neston Town Hall, High Street CH64 9TR. PCSO Coach Harwood is contactable on email to eric.harwood@cheshire.pnn.police.uk or by telephone 01606 362530 or mobile 07989 655796.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.