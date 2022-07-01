Pushed to the Ground as Gang of Youths Proceed to Steal Electric Bike

Published: 1st July 2022 11:18

More information is sought on the crime which was committed near to Lees Lane car park on the Wirral Way around 10.15pm on Friday evening

Detectives are appealing for information after the robbery taregted a 38-year-old man, riding a S-Works Turbo Levo 2022 Gen 3 Ghost Gravity electric bike from Willaston towards Neston.

At around 10.15pm on Friday 24 June, five youths approached him on the Wirral Way near to Lees Lane car park. One of the boys grabbed the bike before another pushed the victim to the ground.

Another then got on the electric bike and rode towards Lees Lane in the direction of Willaston.

The males are all described as white, aged around 17 to 19 years of age and all wearing dark clothing.

One of the boys was around 6' tall, of slim build, mousey brown long hair.

Another is around 5'9", of stocky build with red/blonde wiry hair with a parting.

The third male was of a skinny build and the fourth was wearing a North Face snood and of average build.

The final boy was short, of slim build with dark red hair with freckles or spots on his face.

Officers are now appealing to anyone who may have information to please come forward.

Detective Constable Chris Tyrer said: "Thankfully the victim did not sustain any serious injuries during the incident but please be assured that we are doing all we can to find those responsible and bring them to justice.

"There are a number of enquiries ongoing and as part of these I would urge anyone who may be offered the bike or may have seen the bike around their area to contact us.

"The same goes to anyone who may have seen anything that didn't look quite right to please get in touch.

"If anyone thinks they know who the offenders are, tell us and we will do the rest."

Anyone with information is asked to report it to Cheshire Police via cheshire.police.uk.

Information can be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.

