Merseyside-wide Commendation for The Tastiest Breakfast Burger, at The Blue Bicycle

Published: 4th July 2022 16:17

The Liverpool Echo has spread the word about Neston gem The Blue Bicycle family run coffee shop 

It is always lovely to see a CH64 local business celebrated in the wider community, not just profiling them, but also the area we are lucky to call home.

Writing for the Liverpool Echo, Phoebe Barton described: "The Blue Bicycle's breakfast burger is without a doubt the tastiest I've ever had - I'd happily eat it every day if I could. The food and atmosphere was on point and is exactly what you want when treating yourself to breakfast or brunch out."

CREDIT: Phoebe Barton\ Liverpool EchoCREDIT: Phoebe Barton\ Liverpool Echo

Commenting on the popularity of this local favourite, she continues: "The Blue Bicycle in Neston has a rustic country vibe and is clearly popular, as when I visited on a Wednesday morning, there were many people tucking into breakfast or waiting for their takeaway coffee."

Remarking on being able to tell the high quality of the ingredients used, Phoebe recognises the effort made by Head Chef Paul McDonagh and the team, who strive to serve up only the best.

Read the original article in full, here.

The Blue Bicycle

Opening Hours:

Monday to Sunday : 9am to 5pm

The Blue Bicycle
10 The Cross
Neston
CH64 9UB

Tel: 0151 336 3970
Email: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

Website: www.thebluebicycle.co.uk


