Burton's Gardens Rake It In for the National Garden Scheme and Claire House

Published: 4th July 2022 18:36

Beautiful gardens in Burton village were open to explore for the day and a fantastic £4,279 was raised for charity

Various gardens in Burton, as part of the National Garden Scheme, were open to the public on Sunday 26th June, raising monies through entrance fees, donations, plant sales and teas.

Briarfield Open Gardens

Four hundred and twenty six visitors took advantage of getting a rare glimpse at some of the manicured gardens, notorious of the village.

One exciting new garden that was open, The Coach House, has stunning views of the Welsh hills. The recently revitalised garden is full of colour with herbaceous borders, and a cut flower area, plus a productive fruit and vegetable patch.

See the poster below for how the grand total was compiled and it's wonderful to see £840 raised for fantastic local cause, Claire House children's hospice.

Burton Village Gardens

For more information on the National Garden scheme, visit their website ngs.org.uk.

 

 

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
