Kids Go Go Gadget at Neston Library for the Reading Challenge of the Summer

Published: 4th July 2022 20:31

Children under age twelve are invited to take on the Gadgeteers Summer Reading Challenge 2022

Cheshire West and Chester libraries are calling for children under 12 to sign up and get reading this summer.

Neston Library pictured by Bernard Rose Photography

The theme of this year's challenge is "Gadgeteers", based on science and innovation. Just visit the library on Parkgate Road from Saturday 9 July onwards to take part. Entry is free and if you are not currently a library member you can join either online or at any Cheshire West Library.

Children from four to twelve can get a collector's pack and stickers (including "scratch and sniff") each time they read at least two books.

Council Leader, Member for Little Neston and Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Councillor Louise Gittins said: "The Summer Reading Challenge is a great way to enjoy reading, in all formats, over the summer holidays. Whether it be a book from the library or an eBook or eAudiobook from our digital collection, there's something to suit everyone's interests and reading abilities.

"Children return to school for the new school year as more fluent, confident, happy readers after they take part in the Summer Reading Challenge."

There will be a certificate and a medal for those who complete the Challenge. Those under four can join in the fun too with the Mini Challenge and get a certificate and a gold sticker.

Cllr Gittins added: "Adults and those over 12 are not forgotten either. With the Adults Read Two promotion entrants just need to read two books between 9 July and 4 September to be in with a chance to win £50 of book vouchers through a prize draw."

Events in libraries this summer will include animal handling, fun science, storytelling, dance, Dogs Trust, crafts and creative writing. Booking will be at the library or via Ticketsource. Events at Storyhouse will be bookable via the Storyhouse website.

Under fours will be entered into a competition to win a Space Penguin when they complete the Challenge and four to twelves will be entered into a prize draw for free family entry to Boulder Hut, an indoor bouldering centre for climbers of all ages and abilities just off the M53 at Ellesmere Port. Just by joining the Challenge, children will get discounted entry to Boulder hut, for the first two weeks of the summer holidays.

There is also a competition, tied in with the BFG exhibition in the Grosvenor Museum in Chester to draw a gadget to catch dreams - with the two winners getting their creation made in real life. The BFG in Pictures is an exhibition of original Quentin Blake illustrations, prepared for Roald Dahl's classic story The BFG. The exhibition, curated by Quentin Blake, contains 40 original artworks, including rarely seen unpublished illustrations of the BFG. Entry forms are available in all libraries.

And finally, libraries are keeping track of how many children from each school are completing the challenge and will give a special certificate to the top school in each area.

The Summer Reading Challenge reaches over 700,000 children across the UK each year in partnership with public libraries. The Challenge continued to reach well over half a million children across the UK in 2021 as lockdowns eased, motivating children to keep reading during a difficult time.

Since 1999, the popular Challenge has encouraged children to read for pleasure over the summer holidays, building reading skills and confidence and helping to prevent the ‘dip' in reading skills while children are out of school. By providing fun reading activities, the Challenge will support families and teachers by providing free-to-access recreation and learning resources - all created to keep children inspired to read.

The digital Summer Reading Challenge platform will encourage children with limited physical access to the library to take part in the Challenge.

Karen Napier, CEO, The Reading Agency said: "We're delighted to see how library partners across the country are organising their own events and activities to support this year's Summer Reading Challenge. We are really looking forward to working closely with them to help get children reading, innovating, and sparking their imaginations this summer."

