Back With a Bang the Neston Village Fair Drew Hundreds of Visitors

Published: 4th July 2022 21:21

The fair, which showcases the best of Neston, returned after the pandemic, bigger and better than ever

CREDIT: David Sejrup

We first covered the popular annual Neston Village Fair when AboutMyArea/CH64 was born, in 2008. Since then, every year has been celebrated in our Best of Neston section until the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to proceedings. After two years of being driven apart to protect one another, last Saturday's event (4th July 2022) was a welcome opportunity to gather together and celebrate all that is happening in our local community.

CREDIT: David Sejrup

As is tradition, the Rose Queen and her Attendants, this year from Parkgate Primary School, Eleanor Cooper (pictured centre), Chloe Baird and Annabelle Mealor, were chauffeur-driven to the field by members of North Cheshire Car Club and Wirral Classic Car Club.

CREDIT: David Sejrup

The Mayor of Neston, Councillor Pat Kynaston had the privilege of officially opening the fair and crowning the Rose Queen, after arriving to the sounds of The Parade Jazz Band.

CREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: David Sejrup

The opening act on the main stage was the children's choir performing under the instruction of Louise Ellinson.

CREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: David Sejrup

Further entertainment was provided by the Little Actors Theatre Company with InterACT Youth Theatre; and the myriad talents of Hip & Harmony CIC's Street Dancers, Community Choir and 64 N'ukes ukelele group.

CREDIT: David Sejrup. Little Actors Theatre Company enjoyed performing for the waiting crowd.

CREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: David Sejrup. Hip & Harmony CIC's Dancers fuelled by the buzzing atmosphere.

CREDIT: David Sejrup. The Hip & Harmony Choir sing it out loud.

CREDIT: David Sejrup. The 64 N'Ukes strummed some favourite crowd-pleasers.

The Bethania Puppets once again amused their audiences on their own stage, with small chairs all set up ready for the eager audience.

CREDIT: David Sejrup

There were a number of attractions on the field, including plants, tin can alley and coconut shy, tombolas, bric a brac, raffles and much more. The silent disco, facilitated by Neston Community Youth Centre, was a huge hit, with power ballads playing out to the many who took the opportunity to lip sync and have a boogie.

CREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography (link opens Twitter)

CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography (link opens Twitter). The Queen herself made an appearance at the Neston Village Fair!

A particular draw for the youngsters was the Big Bubble Man with his nets of thousands of bubbles, great big giant ones that floated on the warm air, and the seemingly neverending supply of foam.

CREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography

CREDIT: Steve Ebbell



CREDIT: Steve Ebbrell

CREDIT: David Sejrup

A grand raffle took place, with the main prize being £200, donated by Vista Abode. Elephant Coffee brought along their vintage coffee van and set up the beer tent.

CREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: David Sejrup

There were soft drinks available courtesy of the Rotary Passport Club and there was a steady queue for the Ice Cream Horsebox for much of the day, likely owing to the beautiful, bright blue skies.

The burger stall did a grand trade, as did the fabulous pork pies, sausage rolls and pasties for sale, raising funds for the RAF 2375 Squadron Air Cadets. There were also teas and cake served throughout the afternoon in St Mary and St Helen Parish Church.

CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography (link opens Twitter)

Numerous community organisations ran stalls or organised activities, including but not limited to: Neston Nomads Football Club, Neston Players, Wirral Institute of Advanced Motorists, Neston Civic Society, the Parkgate Society, South Wirral Cats Protection, and more.

Proceeds from the event, as always, will go to good causes in the area. Another great community day, well done to everyone involved in the organisation, particularly the Village Fair Committee.

CREDIT: Village Fair Committee

The Committee expressed their thanks to all the sponsors of the Village Fair: Neston Town Council, Gordale, Hewitt Adams, Elephant Provisions, Neston Chiropody & Podiatry, Concept Interiors, Vista Abode, MGC Solicitors, Neston Pet Supplies, CeeCee's and UShred.

Huge thanks to photographers David Sejrup, Bernard Rose, and Steve Ebbrell, for their very welcome contributions. Well done to all involved for what was a great day.

Photo Gallery

CREDIT: David Sejrup. H&H Little Dancers enjoy performing to friends and family.

CREDIT: David Sejrup. LATC showcasing their talent.

CREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: David Sejrup

CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography (link opens Twitter)

CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography (link opens Twitter)

CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography (link opens Twitter). Cheryl Barker dressed up for the occassion, wearing costume to draw attention to local dramatics society Neston Players.

Well done and thank you to everyone involved in volunteering in Neston this weekend, many putting in hours at Neston Village Fair on the Saturday, then the Liverpool Chester Liverpool Bike Ride on Sunday morning. If you would be interested in finding out more about volunteering in our local area, please get in touch with Zaria Shreef by email. Every hour helps.

Related Content: Neston Village Fair 2008 onwards (reports and photos).

