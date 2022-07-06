Neston Probus Club Met at The Neston Club and Took a Trip on a Narrow Boat in June

Neston Probus Club is moving forward as the summer approaches, with outside events as well as the monthly meal and presentation

June Meeting

The Neston Club is a great venue with plenty of space and great views over the Dee. The caterers provided another enjoyable roasted chicken breast dish, wrapped in streaky bacon with herb roasted potatoes and Provencal sauce, followed by cherry bakewell tart with vanilla custard and tea/coffee. Then after the monthly raffle; members enjoyed an interesting presentation by Tom Jones who was speaking about his experience as a Chester Tour Guide.

June Event



In conjunction with the Wirral Community Narrow Boat Trust, Glyn Booth our events officer organised two one-day trips on the Llangollen Canal from the Trevor Basin, across Pontcysyllte Aqueduct and through two tunnels to Chirk where the members enjoyed a splendid meal at the Chirk Poachers Pocket, before returning to Trevor. What made the event even better was the Skipper and one of the Crew were also Neston Probus Club Members.

Get Involved



More events are being organised throughout the summer so this is the ideal time to join a friendly, welcoming group of people, both for a meal and days out. If you are a retired or partially retired professional business person who has been engaged in a managerial or supervisory position and would like to meet new and interesting people, why not join us? You can come along on a no obligation visit.

Our contact email is nestonprobusclub@outlook.com, please reference the subject line 'FAO The Secretary'.

