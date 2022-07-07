Flying the Flags of the Commonwealth at Neston Primary School's Own Games

Published: 7th July 2022 09:22

Children across school enjoyed taking part in a varied sporting programme and helf their own prestigious Opening and Closing ceremonies



During National Sports Week, NPS held their very own Commonwealth Games.

Each group represented a country. We had athletes from England, South Africa, Canada and Australia!

We held our very own Opening Ceremony which included a baton relay, presenting the flags and representatives speaking about their country.

Throughout the week KS2 pupils took part in intra-house netball, athletics, and archery. KS1 pupils took part in a carousel of events trying different activities, but also scoring points for their houses. Furthermore, the KS2 pupils also competed in cross-country and sprint races.

Deputy Headteacher at Neston Primary School, Mrs Elliott, said: "It was wonderful to see so many children participating in the different activities and thank you to Mrs Muskett for arranging the week."

The points were added up and England were the overall winners. It was an amazing week. There has been a lot of teamwork and support, with a lot of laughter and smiley faces.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.