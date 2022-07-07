  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Flying the Flags of the Commonwealth at Neston Primary School's Own Games

Published: 7th July 2022 09:22

Children across school enjoyed taking part in a varied sporting programme and helf their own prestigious Opening and Closing ceremonies

During National Sports Week, NPS held their very own Commonwealth Games.

Neston Primary School Commnwealth Games

Neston Primary School Commnwealth Games

Each group represented a country. We had athletes from England, South Africa, Canada and Australia!

Neston Primary School Commnwealth Games

We held our very own Opening Ceremony which included a baton relay, presenting the flags and representatives speaking about their country.

Neston Primary School Commonwealth Games

Neston Primary School Commnwealth Games

Throughout the week KS2 pupils took part in intra-house netball, athletics, and archery. KS1 pupils took part in a carousel of events trying different activities, but also scoring points for their houses. Furthermore, the KS2 pupils also competed in cross-country and sprint races.

Neston Primary School Commonwealth Games

Deputy Headteacher at Neston Primary School, Mrs Elliott, said: "It was wonderful to see so many children participating in the different activities and thank you to Mrs Muskett for arranging the week."

The points were added up and England were the overall winners. It was an amazing week. There has been a lot of teamwork and support, with a lot of laughter and smiley faces.

Neston Primary School Commonwealth Games

 

