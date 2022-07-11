  • Bookmark this page

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Opportunity to Raise Queries Direct with Network Rail in Neston This Thursday

Published: 11th July 2022 12:30

The drop-in event offers an opportunity for residents to raise queries with Network Rail on the upgrade to the Bidston to Neston train line

Network Rail

News of the upgrade work was shared several weeks ago and you can find more details in our article here.

A subsequent letter has now been received by residents living near to the trainline, outlining the opportunity to consult on the work and its impact.

Some residents may have already noticed materials being delivered to key locations along the line and the actual work is due to start soon.

It is warned that work may be noisy at times and so Network Rail want to offer residents an opportunity to learn more about the work and ask any questions.

The drop-in session will take place on Thursday, 14th July, between 4pm to 7pm at Neston Community Youth Centre on Burton Road, Little Neston, Neston CH64 9RE.

If you wish to raise queries before the event or are unable to attend, please contact the Network Rail national helpline on 03457 114141 or visit their website.

 

 

