Neston Civic Society Return to the United Reformed Church After a Two Year Break

Neston Civic Society is returning to the United Reformed Church Community Hall for its next meeting, on Thursday 21st July at 7.30pm, after a two-year break. We have a trio of speakers on planning, who will speak briefly and give us the opportunity to ask whether we need permission to extend our house, or whether we can object to a neighbour's extension.

Councillor Christine Warner, chair of the Planning Committee of Cheshire West and Chester Council (and a Neston Town Councillor), CWAC Councillor Myles Hogg, former chair of the Planning Committee, and Rob Charnley, Chief Planning Officer, are our speakers. Councillor Martin Barker will chair the meeting. If you would like to see photographs of CWAC Councillors, they are available on the council's website.

Recently we were pleased to welcome Brenda Marple to our committee. Like Janet Griffiths she is a hard-working Town Councillor and involved in many other local organisations.

Janet Griffiths (left) with Tom Betts, at Burton Manor.

We are also being helped by Mark Buckley, who is managing our new website nestoncivicsociety.uk, which is a work in progress.

We are working with Neston Earth Group to develop a Tree Trail, with advice from Peter Cunnington, former curator of Ness Gardens: we hope to launch this on September 11th at the Earth Festival at Neston Community and Youth Centre.

Early in the year we paid for a seat on the Wirral Way, near Church Lane. Despite concerns that this might attract anti-social behaviour, it has caused no problem and has been welcomed by many people.

In May we had our first talk since before the pandemic. At Burton Manor we were delighted to see the building beautifully restored. Gavin Hunter outlined the history of the Manor, from the first part of the building in 1805 by the Congreves, through ownership by the Gladstones and Alfred Joynson, to Liverpool City Council.

Tony Barton (left) with Gavin Hunter.

Tony Barton, Chairman of architects at Donald Insall, described the restoration, beginning with dealing with the dry rot, finding a use for the building, and building houses in the grounds to fund the restoration. The developers, Peter Betts, restored the Manor before building the houses.

The Manor is now owned by Russell Taylor, a recruitment agency, who employ 60 people, and own the café and ateliers. The walled garden and sunken garden are looked after by the Friends of Burton Manor. Members walked round the grounds to see the houses being built. Tom Betts told us that several of the 16 houses had already been sold.

On July 2nd, we had a stall at Neston Village Fair, and were pleased to see some newcomers to Neston, who are joining the Society, as well as old friends.

During the pandemic the Society has continued monthly meetings looking at planning applications, as well as litter picks, and looking after flower beds in Neston.

As part of our contribution to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, we are going to plant three trees. One will be for Her Majesty, and two will be for Reg Chrimes, and Norman Angel, long-standing members of Neston Civic Society and tireless workers for Neston. As a major legacy of Reg Chrimes is Neston High School, we will plant the trees close to the school, in the autumn. We are grateful to Peter Cunnington for advice.

On September 15th Gillian Williams will give the talk originally scheduled for March 2020, on Puddington Village - A Loop in Time. On November 17th the AGM will be followed by a talk by Gavin Hunter on Crossing the Mersey.

