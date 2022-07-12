The Summer Reading Challenge has Launched Ahead of the Summer Holidays

Published: 12th July 2022 22:14

Running until Monday 5 September, the Summer Reading 'Gadgeteers' Challenge is now go

The Summer Reading Challenge has now begun!

It launched on Saturday, 9 July so get registered to enjoy the many amazing events happening at Neston Library.

Full details can be found on the Cheshire West and Chester Council's website.

All library events are listed online and details may be found on the posters below.

Read our article for more information about the Challenge and get started.

