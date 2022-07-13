  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I have yet another new booking thanks to AboutMyArea Neston. It's a brilliant medium for advertising locally. Thanks for all your help and promotion. I have got a lot of business from this site and wo..." more
- Ceri, Feet First
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Summer Family Fun for all Ages at RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands

Published: 13th July 2022 17:01

Nature-themed activities and fun days out will help kickstart your Big Wild Summer with a whole programme of events happening at Burton Mere Wetlands nature reserve

CREDIT: Ben Andrew rspb-images.comCREDIT: Ben Andrew rspb-images.com

 

 

 

 

Family fun for all ages will take place between Friday 15 July and Sunday 4 September including the Big Wild Summer activity trail. Detective Hoot and Constable Crumbs are trying to solve a mystery - but they need some help.

Youngsters can become nature detectives by joining them to learn all about the different habitats and wildlife at the reserve, what materials they use to build their homes, what time of day they are most active and how they find things they like to eat.

A special activity pack includes a mouse mask that's perfect for creeping along the trail, fun wildlife activities, and instructions to make moon cookies for a midnight feast.

Dan Trotman, Visitor Experience Manager at the reserve, said: "We can't wait to welcome visitors to the reserve to discover the wonders of nature at this time of year.

"Summer is a fantastic time to explore the great outdoors and we've got some amazing wildlife right here on our doorstep in Cheshire.

"Migratory birds such as swifts and swallows dart through the air, filling the skies with their songs, while colourful dragonflies are also on the wing, and bats if you stay out until dusk.

"Lizards have their babies at this time of year so visitors can keep an eye out for young common lizards, while eye-catching hairy caterpillars are venturing between plants."

The self-led detective trail is aimed at children aged 3-11 years old, but grown-ups can of course join in the fun too. There's no need to book, just turn up. Activity packs are available from the visitor centre and cost £3.50 each.

Along with the summer trail, there are lots of other activities taking place at RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands throughout the holidays, including pond dipping, den building and a minibeast safari if you hire a Wildlife Explorer backpack.

Dan added: "Our Big Wild Summer activities provide a fantastic opportunity for families to come together and explore the outdoors. They're a really easy way to connect with nature, have lots of fun and make memories that will last forever.

"Whether you're a regular visitor or you've never been to a nature reserve in your life, there's something for everyone."

For full details of the Big Wild Summer events and activities taking place, visit the RSPB website.

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies