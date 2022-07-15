  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"For lots of residents, AMA is the main source of news and info about Neston happenings, as we hardly ever get a local free paper now, and the Chester/Liverpool/ Wirral newspapers don't always have sp..." more
- Ina B
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Neston All Star Sports Academy Summer Camps Sound Like Too Much Fun

Published: 15th July 2022 10:07

Keep your youngsters engaged in sports over the summer break in a fun, friendly, safe atmosphere

Neston All Star Sports Academy Summer Camps

Children will get to enjoy a wide variety of sports over the course of the week, from cricket and hockey, tennis and rounders to football, volleyball, badminton and lacrosse.

Costing £30 per day or £130 if booked for the whole week, Monday to Friday 9.30am to 3.30pm, and there's a 10% discount for club members. There will also be the option of an early drop-off at 8.30am and a late pick-up at 5.30pm.

The camps are running over four weeks: starting Monday 25th July, Monday 1st August and again 8th August and 22nd August.

For more information, contact us at sports@thenestonclub.com or visit our website thenestonclub.co.uk. Alternatively, please give us a call on 0151 336 4199.

Neston All Star Sports Academy Summer Camps

The Neston Club
Station Road
Parkgate
CH64 6QJ

Facebook

Neston Life

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies