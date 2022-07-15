Neston All Star Sports Academy Summer Camps Sound Like Too Much Fun
|Published: 15th July 2022 10:07
Keep your youngsters engaged in sports over the summer break in a fun, friendly, safe atmosphere
Children will get to enjoy a wide variety of sports over the course of the week, from cricket and hockey, tennis and rounders to football, volleyball, badminton and lacrosse.
Costing £30 per day or £130 if booked for the whole week, Monday to Friday 9.30am to 3.30pm, and there's a 10% discount for club members. There will also be the option of an early drop-off at 8.30am and a late pick-up at 5.30pm.
The camps are running over four weeks: starting Monday 25th July, Monday 1st August and again 8th August and 22nd August.
For more information, contact us at sports@thenestonclub.com or visit our website thenestonclub.co.uk. Alternatively, please give us a call on 0151 336 4199.
The Neston Club
Station Road
Parkgate
CH64 6QJ
