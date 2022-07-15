Further to the Closure of Neston Post Office Last Year They Say They're Unable to Restore a Service Locally

Published: 15th July 2022 13:17

Post Office Ltd are unable to identify a suitable solution, having received no interest or application to re-establish the town centre branch and so it will remain closed

Defiant Justin Madders, MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston, says that the battle to bring back Post Office facilities to Neston town centre, goes on. A whole year has passed by since the closure of the post office branch but he is still hopeful that an owner will come forward who is prepared to incorporate a Post Office counter into their business.

More than 1,000 people have signed a Change.org petition calling for a Post Office to be reinstated in Neston.

Mr Madders used the weekly Business Questions in Parliament to highlight the issue once more.

He said: "Almost a year ago to the day the Post Office announced that Neston Post Office was to be closed, but that it would be a temporary closure while it found a commercial partner.

"I warned at the time that that would be a tough ask, and lo and behold, a year on, the Post Office has announced this week that because it has not been able to find a commercial partner, the Post Office will close permanently."

He added: "A town of Neston's size, with 20,000 people, should have a Post Office and it is unacceptable that the Post Office continues with these flawed business models where they rely on commercial support that clearly is not there.

"Can we have a statement from the relevant Government Minister about what they will do to ensure that the Post Office can serve all communities?"

In reply Mark Spencer MP, leader of the House of Commons, told Mr Madders: "I am sorry to hear about Neston Post Office. Post offices are great community assets.

"The Government set access criteria to ensure services remain within reach of all citizens. I think 99 per cent of the UK population is within three miles of a Post Office outlet. It is a great resource.

"It is obviously a shame that Neston Post Office will not reopen, but we should celebrate all that is positive about post offices up and down the country."

In a letter to Mr Madders' constituents, Karl A Haddon, Post Office Services network provision lead, said: "As you may be aware, Neston Post Office closed last year due to the resignation of the postmaster and withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use. Since then we have been exploring our options for restoring a Post Office service to our customers in the area.

"A member of the field team has also personally visited the area, but so far we have received no interest or formal applications for the position. Unfortunately, we have therefore been unable to identify a suitable solution and I'm writing to you and other local representatives to advise you that as there have been no suitable opportunities to re-establish a service, this branch will remain closed.

"We would of course consider any appropriate options if there are any significant changes in the area in the future. However due to the length of time the branch has been closed, we would need to satisfy ourselves that any new opportunity would be sustainable for both Post Office Ltd and the operator.

"We regret that we have been unable to restore a service locally."

Customers are advised by the Post Office to visit alternative facilities at Little Neston Post Office at 1 Town Lane, CH64 4DE or visit branches in Thornton Hough (Outreach) or Brimstage Road, Heswall.

See our previous article about the Neston branch closure, from September 2021, here.

And further coverage from July 2021, detailing the Post Office service available in Little Neston, here.

