Courtyard Coffee and Dining Perfect in the Summer Weather

Published: 16th July 2022 17:32

The Blue Bicycle coffee shop near The Cross in Neston, is making their courtyard gem even more comfortable and inviting



In the midst of the pandemic, the family at The Blue Bicycle coffee shop were quick to transform their yard into a wonderful sheltered courtyard, for customers to continue enjoying fresh food, bakes and of course the famous Ginger Cat Coffee in a safe and inviting environment.

The team say: "Our outdoor seating area was a success story resulting from all the spare time we suddenly had on our hands during the lockdown of March 2020. Later that year, it became incredibly popular..."

Fast forward to today, and it's more popular than ever!

Describing the space, they continue: "It's heated when it's a little chilly, sheltered when the rain comes our way but also has space in the sun when it shines on us.

"So... time for an upgrade! Over the coming weeks you'll notice a few changes to make the space even more comfortable and welcoming - starting this week with our new bistro tables and chairs.

"With the weather over the next week set to make Neston hotter than any beach holiday we can remember, our courtyard is the perfect place to enjoy an iced coffee or glass of wine in the sun or the shade!"

New furniture in The Blue Bicycle's courtyard.

We're following these latest upgrades closely and will update you as the space gets even better.

Well done to The Blue Bicycle for continuing to look after their customers, new and old, creating a space for all to enjoy.

See our coverage on the courtyard when it was first created, here.

The courtyard pctured when it was first created in April 2021.

Opening Hours:

Monday to Sunday : 9am to 5pm

The Blue Bicycle

10 The Cross

Neston

CH64 9UB

t: 0151 336 3970

e: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

w: www.thebluebicycle.co.uk

