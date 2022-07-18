Free Club at Whitby High School Could Help Ease the Burden of the Cost of Summer Holidays

Published: 18th July 2022 17:46

Don't let income stall the summer holiday fun and get the children engaged in Golf Starz free club

The summer holidays may prove more difficult for low-income families; finding low-cost or free activities for their children so that they are not sat inside for the six-week holiday is not always easy.

With that in mind, Golf Starz Ltd, in conjunction with the Department for Education and Edsential, is offering a free Summer Holiday Club at Whitby High School in Ellesmere Port.

The club runs from the 1st to 26th August, from Monday to Thursday each week, over the four-week period, from 10am to 3pm, and attendees will receive a free, nutritious lunch.

Each day, there will be a variety of activities from indoor golf, footgolf, arts and crafts, football, table tennis, team games, and so much more. There really is something for everyone from age five to fourteen. Even better, you can book in for just one day or as many as you want over the four-week period.

Mike Walker from Golf Starz Ltd said: ‘We are thrilled to be working in conjunction with Edsential to deliver our activity clubs to children on free school meals and low-income families.

"It relieves the pressure on parents, allowing them to have some much-needed time-out. Many families are already struggling financially; taking the burden off them by providing free activities and a healthy lunch could make all the difference in how they cope."

Call Mike today on 07975 729694 or email info@golfstarz.pro to register.

