Yo Ho Ho the Neston Primary Year 6 Class of 21/22 Delivered a Swashbuckling Performance

Published: 18th July 2022 15:40

In a celebratory end of year performance, the Neston Primary Leavers shone bright as Pirates of the Curry Bean

It was a show that the whole school can take pride in having produced. The acting was fantastic, the singing even better and memories made for a lifetime. When these children recall primary school days, walking the plank will certainly raise a smile.

Parents and friends of Neston Primary School were invited to two fabulous performances of Pirates of the Curry Bean last week. The children did themselves proud and had the audience laughing and cheering throughout.

Mrs Elliott, Deputy Headteacher, said: "It is wonderful to return to the Y6 performances as they are such an important part of life at Neston Primary.

"A big thank you needs to be expressed to the whole school team and the children for working so hard to make the performances such a success.

"We have really loved having families back into school this term and plan on many more events in the coming year."

