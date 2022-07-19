  • Bookmark this page

Volunteer with the Friends of Stanney Fields Park and Keep the Park Beautiful for the Whole Community

Published: 19th July 2022 11:15

Bring new enthusiasm and ideas to the group and start overseeing further improvements, to keep the park inviting 

The Friends of Stanney Fields Park is a community group that has supported the park for almost twenty years.

During those years, the Committee of the Friends' Group has overseen many improvements including the upgrading of the playground and the addition of the skate park. The Committee has arranged numerous events for the local community. Many people have enjoyed the concerts, fun days and dog shows which have taken place.

Smashing the agility course at a previous dog show event held at Stanney Fields; organised by the Friends group.Smashing the agility course at a previous dog show event held at Stanney Fields; organised by the Friends group.

Unfortunately, the Committee has found itself unable to continue, having lost a number of its long-serving members and the Chairman and Secretary are soon to retire.

Could you spare the time to get actively involved as a Committee member? The Secretary of the Friends of Stanney Fields Park, Susan Davies, said: "Being on the Committee has been very rewarding and a privilege.

"We now need people with new ideas and enthusiasm who are looking to play an active role in the future of our beautiful park. We are keen to encourage those who would like to plan and run events or are interested in supporting the work of the Committee by applying for grants and available funding." All positions are voluntary.

If you think you'd like to add value to your local community, please contact the Secretary, Susan Davies, on 07972 898709 or 0151 336 1421.

 

 

