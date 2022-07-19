Boat Owners Called to Identify Property that Could Be Hazardous to Our Special Protection Area

Published: 19th July 2022 14:56

Safety improvements at the Banks Road slipway on the Heswall Shore act as a prompt for boat owners to help avoid further environmental hazard

As one of the five most important estuaries in Britain for birds and one of the ten most important in Europe for waders and wildfowl, the Dee Estuary is designated as a Special Protection Area (SPA) and Site of Scientific Interest (SSSI) due to its important habitat and bird populations.

More than 100 mostly unused boats, dinghies, trailers and other marine related items have been at Banks Road slipway and foreshore for a number of years.



Some of the boats are in serious disrepair and have the potential to cause safety and environmental hazards.

The Marine Management Organisation and Natural England fear that habitat is being lost due to the space the boats are taking up on the salt marsh, while also being concerned that pollutants such as oil, paints and plastics breaking down at the shore could injure wildlife and have a detrimental effect on the wider habitat. Wirral Council has a legal duty to respond to MMO's and NE's concerns and ensure the shore is safe for users and the environment.





Councillor Liz Grey, Chair of Wirral Council's Environment, Climate Emergency and Transport Committee said: "We are trying to find boat owners so we can make plans to get the boats that are disused, dangerous or abandoned moved on and ensure the area is safe for people, the environment and wildlife.



"We appreciate that after some boats being there for many years this might seem unexpected but in particular, we have to make sure that boats that have been left to rot aren't damaging our local environment any further."



Different methods are being used to try and identify the owners of all the boats at Heswall shore including:

Sharing information in the media, on council websites and on social media

Contacting local yacht groups, businesses and other organisations linked to the area

Asking marine partner organisations to share the details across their networks

The council is appealing for owners of boats and any other marine-related items to come forward with a description so their property can be eliminated from any further actions.



At this stage, the council is not looking to take any legal action against boat owners. However, if any boats are not identified after a lengthy attempt to confirm owners, the legal removal and disposal of boats and other items may have to follow.



If your boat is at Heswall shore, please contact Wirral Council's Parks and Countryside department as soon as possible, by emailing parksandverges@wirral.gov.uk.









Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.