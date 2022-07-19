  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"You are providing a fantastic vehicle for ordinary folks to have their say, so many thanks! "
- Roger S.
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Boat Owners Called to Identify Property that Could Be Hazardous to Our Special Protection Area

Published: 19th July 2022 14:56

Safety improvements at the Banks Road slipway on the Heswall Shore act as a prompt for boat owners to help avoid further environmental hazard

As one of the five most important estuaries in Britain for birds and one of the ten most important in Europe for waders and wildfowl, the Dee Estuary is designated as a Special Protection Area (SPA) and Site of Scientific Interest (SSSI) due to its important habitat and bird populations.

More than 100 mostly unused boats, dinghies, trailers and other marine related items have been at Banks Road slipway and foreshore for a number of years.

Some of the boats are in serious disrepair and have the potential to cause safety and environmental hazards.

The Marine Management Organisation and Natural England fear that habitat is being lost due to the space the boats are taking up on the salt marsh, while also being concerned that pollutants such as oil, paints and plastics breaking down at the shore could injure wildlife and have a detrimental effect on the wider habitat. Wirral Council has a legal duty to respond to MMO's and NE's concerns and ensure the shore is safe for users and the environment. 

CREDIT\Rick Prichard, Natural Resources Wales

Councillor Liz Grey, Chair of Wirral Council's Environment, Climate Emergency and Transport Committee said: "We are trying to find boat owners so we can make plans to get the boats that are disused, dangerous or abandoned moved on and ensure the area is safe for people, the environment and wildlife.

"We appreciate that after some boats being there for many years this might seem unexpected but in particular, we have to make sure that boats that have been left to rot aren't damaging our local environment any further."

Different methods are being used to try and identify the owners of all the boats at Heswall shore including:

  • Sharing information in the media, on council websites and on social media
  • Contacting local yacht groups, businesses and other organisations linked to the area
  • Asking marine partner organisations to share the details across their networks

The council is appealing for owners of boats and any other marine-related items to come forward with a description so their property can be eliminated from any further actions.

At this stage, the council is not looking to take any legal action against boat owners. However, if any boats are not identified after a lengthy attempt to confirm owners, the legal removal and disposal of boats and other items may have to follow.

If your boat is at Heswall shore, please contact Wirral Council's Parks and Countryside department as soon as possible, by emailing parksandverges@wirral.gov.uk.



Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies