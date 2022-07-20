A Brand New Foundation Unit is Opening at Neston Primary School September 2022

Published: 20th July 2022 14:18

The early years provision and indeed the whole school community are excited to be launching their integrated foundation unit for children aged three

In addition to vibrant and fun classrooms, Neston Primary School can offer fantastic outdoor areas for your three-year-old to play, laugh and learn.

The qualified, dedicated Early Years team are experienced staff whose main objective is to nurture every individual child's ability.

The provision is Ofsted resistered, offers pre-bookable, wrap around care, with funded and paid places available for three-year-olds.

Annabel Elliot, Deputy Headteacher at NPS says: "We are having a busy time over the summer holidays to provide a vibrant and exciting new learning environment and are really looking forward to opening our doors to three year olds in September.

"The Foundation unit will provide the children the opportunity to develop at their own rate. It is an exciting time for the school and the local families."



Neston Primary School

Burton Road

Neston

Cheshire

CH64 9RE

t: 0151 832 6251

