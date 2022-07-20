Gordale Garden and Home Shortlisted Best Destination Garden Centre in the UK

Published: 20th July 2022 14:29

The destination garden centre has been shortlisted in the annual Ruxley Rose competition, judged by The Garden Centre Association

Sharing the good news on social media a spokesperson for the garden and home centre on Chester High Road, said: We're delighted to share with you our exciting news - we've been shortlisted as a finalist for the Ruxley Rose Competition for Best Destination Garden Centre by the Garden Centre Association."

Praising their team for their hard work, they continued: "This wouldn't be possible without our fantastic team who work tirelessly to keep our plant area running and looking marvellous throughout the year - thank you!"

Aerial view of the outdoor plant area at Gordale Garen and Home Centre.

The centre is judged throughout the year and changing seasons, before a winner is crowned. Gordale is one of only ten finalists, named after having their spring inspection.

The Garden Centre Association explains: "Our Ruxley Rose competition aims to inspire our member garden centres to maintain best practice at all times and have centres that are inviting and attractive to customers. It is a competition that our members work extremely hard towards throughout the year."

Well done to the Gordale team and good luck!

Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Chester High Road

Burton

Neston

CH64 8TF

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.