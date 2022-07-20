  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thanks for all the hard work you put in to keep the CH64 site up to date, as we seem to have no local free weekly papers it is the only way to keep up with what is going on in the Neston area."
- Andy Lett
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Gordale Garden and Home Shortlisted Best Destination Garden Centre in the UK

Published: 20th July 2022 14:29

The destination garden centre has been shortlisted in the annual Ruxley Rose competition, judged by The Garden Centre Association 

Sharing the good news on social media a spokesperson for the garden and home centre on Chester High Road, said: We're delighted to share with you our exciting news - we've been shortlisted as a finalist for the Ruxley Rose Competition for Best Destination Garden Centre by the Garden Centre Association."

Praising their team for their hard work, they continued: "This wouldn't be possible without our fantastic team who work tirelessly to keep our plant area running and looking marvellous throughout the year - thank you!"

Aerial view of the outdoor plant area at Gordale Garen and Home Centre.Aerial view of the outdoor plant area at Gordale Garen and Home Centre.

The centre is judged throughout the year and changing seasons, before a winner is crowned. Gordale is one of only ten finalists, named after having their spring inspection.

The Garden Centre Association explains: "Our Ruxley Rose competition aims to inspire our member garden centres to maintain best practice at all times and have centres that are inviting and attractive to customers. It is a competition that our members work extremely hard towards throughout the year."

Well done to the Gordale team and good luck!

Gordale Garden and Home Centre
Chester High Road
Burton
Neston
CH64 8TF

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies