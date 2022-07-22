  • Bookmark this page

Help to Shape the Natural and Built Heritage Strategy of Neston as part of the Cheshire West and Chester-wide Strategy

Published: 22nd July 2022 12:49

The council has commissioned a Heritage Strategy and are asking what you value from the past and how it could be safeguarded moving forwards 

Can you help to shape the future of heritage in the borough and contribute to the Heritage Strategy that Cheshire West and Chester Council are developing?

The Council has commissioned Heritage Lincolnshire to ask people across the borough what they value from the past and how it might be safeguarded for the future.

The Heritage Strategy will include the natural and built heritage of the district and create the vision for how all forms of heritage are celebrated, used, and conserved.

Help to Shape the Natural and Built Heritage Strategy of Neston Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council and Member for Little Neston, said: "Heritage includes historic buildings, archaeology, designed and natural landscapes and spaces, as well as traditions, history, and documents.

"The Heritage Strategy will include a vision for heritage and an action plan of how we deliver it. But I want to make sure this isn't the Council's Strategy, its far wider than that, it's looking at how we all look after and share the heritage around us from Roman archaeology to the Chester Mystery Plays and the history of salt in Northwich to the coal mining history in Neston."

To have your say, about what you value from the past as well as saying the themes that you would like to see in the Heritage Strategy visit the Heritage Lincolnshire website.

The engagement activities will run until October, including events online, in-person group workshops as well as smaller group and one to one meetings. The Heritage Strategy will be completed in 2023.

 

 

