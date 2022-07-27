  • Bookmark this page

Neston's Stanney Fields Park Retains Green Flag Status

Published: 27th July 2022 09:06

Stanney Fields Park in Neston's Green Flag will continue to fly, following confirmation that it has been conferred with the coveted status once again.

It is one of nine parks and green spaces in the Cheshire West and Chester area to be awarded by Keep Britain Tidy, one up on the previous year. The scheme is the national and international benchmark standard for green spaces.

Stanney Fields ParkPhoto by Mike FoMembers of the Council's Greenspace team have worked closely with park partners, 'Friends of' groups, volunteers and the Council's StreetCare team over the last year at all the sites, which also include Caldy Nature Park, Castle Park, Grosvenor Park, Rivacre Valley, Northwich Woodlands, Westminster Park, Whitby Park and Helsby Quarry.

Cabinet Member for Housing, Planning & Climate Emergency, Councillor Matt Bryan said: "Our parks and green spaces are very special places where residents can come together to rest, relax, play, exercise and have fun.

"I am delighted that nine sites throughout Cheshire West have been awarded this high accolade, something I know our Greenspace and StreetCare Teams have worked hard to achieve. Special congratulations go to everyone involved at Helsby Quarry, which has achieved this recognition for the first time.

"In many cases our teams are helped by dedicated local groups, who want to make their open spaces as green, sustainable and enjoyable as possible for all and dedicate a lot of their free time to maintaining the park. Many thanks for everything you do for us."

Volunteers needed

Neston's largest town centre park is a beautiful space,  with its attractive walking areas, a well equipped children's playground and a skate park.  It is also the venue for popular public events such as the recent CH64 Big Lunch and upcoming Jimjams Summer Extravaganza on August 7th.

Recently it was announced that the Friends Of Stanney Fields are in need of more volunteers to bring their new ideas and enthusiasm to the group. Find out more in our article here. 

 

More:
Local News
